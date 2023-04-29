Mateu Alemany: It’s going to be an interesting summer at Barcelona

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has been asked about the club’s transfer plans ahead of Saturday’s game with Real Betis.

Alemany explained that the club think about transfers through the year but admits it could well be a busy summer at the Camp Nou.

“Although it seems that the market opens in summer, the obligation of the technical secretariat, of the sports management, is to be ‘non-stop’ analyzing what happens in the first team and in the lower categories throughout the year. We have been doing it and anticipating situations,” he said. “When the season ends we will see what happens in exits and entrances. It will be an interesting summer, I’ll tell you.” Source | Movistar

The rumor mill has been churning all year about possible ins and outs at Barcelona. The club are under pressure to reduce the wage bill and bring in income which means there could be several exits.

Yet Barca are also thought to be keen to strengthen at right-back, in midfield and up front. A host of names have already been linked, including a return for Lionel Messi.