Lamine Yamal makes Barcelona history after coming on as a substitute against Real Betis

Lamine Yamal wrote his name into the history books on Saturday by becoming the youngest player ever to debut for Barcelona.

The forward arrived in the 82nd minute with Barcelona already 4-0 up and against nine men after Edgar Gonzalez had been sent off and Joaquin having departed with injury.

Yamal replaced Gavi for the final minutes, becoming the latest player to debut under Xavi at Barcelona, and wearing the No. 41. shirt.

15-year-old Lamine Yamal becomes the youngest player to debut for Barça in the 21st century! #MadeInLaMasia pic.twitter.com/oBgYfilGwr — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 29, 2023

The teenager had a chance to score within minutes of coming on. He was picked out on the left and went for goal but was denied by goalkeeper Rui Silva.

Minutes later and he almost had his first assist too. A little dinked ball over the top found Ousmane Dembele but the Frenchman couldn’t quite convert.

Plenty has been written about Yamal already in his short career, but this was certainly an lively (albeit brief) first outing for the Catalans giants.