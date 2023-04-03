Pique discusses Messi’s potential return to Barcelona

Gerard Pique has been talking about the possibility of Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona and has warned the club not to try and force things.

Speculation is increasing that Messi will come home at the end of the season, with Rafa Yuste admitting on Friday that Barca have been in touch with the GOAT.

Pique didn’t sound too surprised to hear what Yuste had to say but says things need to happen naturally.

“I know Rafa Yuste and how he is. He’s a very good person and he will always tell you what you want to hear,” he said. “He’s a great person, and he is going to choose the right words to say what you like to hear. “Obviously for all the culers it would be amazing for Leo Messi to return to Barça, but forcing situations too much I feel can be negative. I would let Messi’s return happen naturally, in the end, it will happen because I think both parties want it to happen.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Xavi also spoke about Messi ahead of Saturday’s clash against Elche and said he’d love to have the World Cup winner back at the Camp Nou but acknowledged it will be “difficult” to do a deal.