Aleix Garrido in dreamland after making Barcelona debut

Aleix Garrido admitted he was in dreamland after making his first-team debut for Barcelona against Elche on Saturday.

The midfielder was given the last nine minutes of the 4-0 victory and revealed his delight in an interview with Barca TV after the win.

“It’s the happiest day of my life. I’ve been at the club all my life, I’m emotional and everything,” he said. “I’m grateful to the coach and to all those who have helped me. I’m very happy.”

Garrido also joked about what Xavi had told me before he took to the pitch.

“Xavi told me that if I lost a ball I wouldn’t play again,” he said with a smile. “I’m very happy, thank Xavi and all those who have helped me get here. I had been injured for three months, on Monday they called me to train on Tuesday, and you think, what if it happens, but you don’t quite believe it. And look, I was able to debut.” Source | Barca TV

Xavi has been full of praise for Garrido before and after the game and he certainly looks to be a player to keep an eye on over the next few months.