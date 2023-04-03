Marc-Andre ter Stegen makes it 150 clean sheets for Barcelona

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is having himself an amazing season and hit another new landmark on Saturday against Elche.

The Germany international kept yet another clean sheet to make it 150 shut-outs during his career for the Catalan giants.

150 career shutouts for Marc ter Stegen! pic.twitter.com/ECyutsLHJc — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 1, 2023

Ter Stegen has still only conceded nine goals this season in La Liga and has kept 20 clean sheets in 27 matches so far in the Spanish top flight. It’s a quite remarkable record.

He looks destined to win the Zamora Trophy this season, and for the first time in his career, and his performances have played a key role in Barcelona’s rise to the top of the table.

Barcelona only have 11 games left to play in La Liga and return to action against Girona next Monday, after the small matter of a Copa Clasico on Wednesday at the Camp Nou.

Another clean sheet in midweek would go down very well too and ensure Barcelona go through to the Copa del Rey final to face either Athletic or Osasuna.