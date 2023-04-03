FC Barcelona News: 3 April 2023; Barca Femeni win again, more fake Gavi news

Alhama CF 0-2 Barça Women: The wins keep coming | FC Barcelona

Barcelona maintained their 100% record in the league by beating Alhama 2-0 thanks to goals from Caroline Graham Hansen and an own goal.

Thierry Henry would like to see Messi make Barça return | Sport

Thierry Henry has said he’d like to see Lionel Messi return to Barcelona from PSG “for the love of football” and because he did not like the way he left.

Aguero reveals a key factor for Messi’s Barcelona return | Marca

Sergio Aguero feels a packed Camp Nou chanting for Lionel Messi at the King’s League has helped convince the GOAT to return to Barcelona this summer.

Fake news about Gavi’s ineligibility for Barca against Elche | Sport

COPE claimed that Gavi was ineligible to play for Barca against Elche on Saturday and then reported shortly afterwards that there was no problem after consulting La Liga.

Barcelona set to hang on to struggling forward | Football Espana

Barcelona will hold on to Ferran Torres next season and are not planning on selling the former Manchester City man in the summer.