Barcelona working with ‘important sponsors’ in bid to finance Messi return - report

Speculation concerning a potential Barcelona return for Lionel Messi is increasing as the GOAT heads towards the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi’s deal expires at the end of the season and his failure to renew with the Ligue 1 club, added to the fact he’s been whistled by fans, has made a departure look likely.

Barca vice-president Rafa Yuste has already admitted there has been contact with Messi’s camp to discuss the World Cup winner’s future.

The Argentine is thought to be keen to head home to Barcelona, but the club’s well-documented financial problems mean it’s difficult to see how that could happen.

The latest update on Messi comes from Gerard Romero who reckons that Barcelona are currently working with “important sponsors” in a bid to try and fund a move for Messi.

It seems that Barca are not the only ones who want Messi back at the club and the Catalans are exploring all sorts of avenues to try and make it happen.