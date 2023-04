Today on the Blaugranes show, I chat about the weekend in Barcelona news. First I gotta break down a dominant Barcelona showing that saw them score four and keep Real at arm’s distance in the league. Then some reported news that sponsors could be involved in being able to fund a deal for Messi to return to Barcelona. Finally, an El Clasico preview and recap of the weekend in football.

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, YouTube, and more here.