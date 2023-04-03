Vitor Roque’s father and agent spotted at Barcelona

Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona, with his agent and father spotted at the club on Monday.

Gerard Romero has spotted the duo at the Ciutat Esportiva in a move which suggests they were meeting to discuss the young Brazilian’s future.

Vitor Roque has already said he’d like to play for Barcelona, and it’s thought he does favor a move to the Camp Nou this summer.

Yet his price tag may prove a problem for Xavi’s side, and it’s worth noting that Vitor Roque’s dad was also in London last week amid speculation he’s wanted in the Premier League.

It’s been reported previously that Barca could try to do a deal that would see Roque sign on a one-year loan initially. The transfer would then also include a mandatory purchase option for the following year.