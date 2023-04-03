Barcelona call on Javier Tebas to resign after giving ‘false evidence’ in Negreira Case

Barcelona have released a strong statement in response to an article that alleged La Liga president Javier Tebas presented false evidence to the prosecutor in charge of the Negreira Case.

The Catalans have demanded Tebas explain himself and have also accused the league president of trying to harm the club. Barca have also called on Tebas to resign from his post.

Here’s the statement in full from the club’s official website.

“Given the gravity of the information that has appeared today Monday in La Vanguardia in which the La Liga president Javier Tebas is linked to the presentation of false evidence to the public prosecutor to incriminate our club, FC Barcelona wishes to expresses its deepest indignation, anger and dismay. “For that reason, we require the La Liga president urgently to appear in public to explain himself, beyond the tweet sent in the early hours by Mr.Tebas, lacking study and with a threatening veneer. “FC Barcelona, as president Joan Laporta repeated in recent weeks, feels itself to be the victim of a media campaign for events that never took place: Barça has never paid referees. “This harassment involves a group of media outlets and opinion writers with varying degrees of intent and with La Liga fanning the flames behind the scenes against out Club, with contributions from its president who has only gone in one direction: trying to condemn us in the public’s eyes before the facts have been judged. “It is not the first time that the president of La Liga has used the media weapons at his disposal to damage FC Barcelona, however, in contrast to his usual nonsense, we could never have imagined that he could try to incriminate our club with false evidence. “The article published today by La Vanguardia is of such gravity that it should put all the clubs in La Liga on alert, given that is talks of practices which are in no way consistent with the job of the president of La Liga. “If only for this fact, that of giving himself powers that do not belong to him, although also for reasons of dignity and respect for the presidency of La Liga, Mr.Tebas should resign his post. Nevertheless, aware of his obsession with persecuting FC Barcelona and showing his constant averse and manifest dislike of our Club, we understand that the current La Liga president will persist in his efforts to keep damaging our club.”

The relationship between Barcelona and Tebas has been tense for some time now but has definitely gone up a notch with the events of the last few days.

We now await Tebas’s response...