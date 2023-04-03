Barcelona’s Ansu Fati doing extra sessions to build strength - report

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has reportedly been doing two extra weight training sessions a week in a bid to improve his strength.

Fati’s been having a tough season after returning from injury. The teenager has struggled to find his best form and has been reduced to a bit-part role.

Mundo Deportivo report that Fati is putting in the hard work away from the pitch. The 20-year-old has been doing extra work since February and the club are said to be “seeing the results.”

Fati does exercises “aimed at gaining strength” and works with the club’s strength and conditioning coach David Pozo and another trainer Ivan Torres.

The youngster was back in the goals last time out, running through and scoring against Elche in Saturday’s 4-0 win in La Liga.

The goal was a great moment for Fati, as he’d been without a league goal since October, and his father had hit the headlines in the week after giving an explosive interview.

Barcelona will be hoping that the strike can boost Fati’s confidence and that he can add to his tally in the final weeks of the season.