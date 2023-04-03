La Liga President responds after Barcelona calls for his resignation

The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, has responded to FC Barcelona, who have called for his resignation. This after the newspaper La Vanguardia published a story saying Tebas provided false information against the club in the “Negreira case.”

Tebas has taken to Twitter to respond to the Catalans directly on his official Twitter account.

“@FCBARCELONA_ES, before submitting the letter to the Prosecutor’s Office, @laliga’s legal counsel informed the Delegate Commission on February 21, of the content of the letter and its documents,” he wrote.

“Right of rectification requested from @LaVanguardia.”

Tebas has also said La Vanguardia made mistakes in their report.

“The information disseminated in this article includes statements and erroneous information, lacking supporting evidence and which, distorted as they are, seriously damage my honor and reputation, as well as the image La Liga,” Tebas said in a statement to the newspaper.