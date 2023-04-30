FC Barcelona 4-0 Real Betis: Closing in on the title - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have moved even closer still to the league title as they saw off Real Betis with relative comfort on Saturday at Spotify Camp Nou.Real Madrid had already beaten Almería earlier in the day, so there was no hope of extending their lead in La Liga. But it remains at 11 points and with just six more games to play, Barça need to win half of those to clinch the title mathematically.

Xavi: ‘Everything was perfect today’ - FC Barcelona

The Barça boss and the players react to the big win over Betis at Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga

Lamine Yamal: Record-breaking debut - FC Barcelona

What a night for Lamine Yamal. The Barça youngster came on for the last few minutes against Betis and at the age of 15 years, 9 months and 16 days, he has become the youngest player to play a competitive match for the club this century. Yes, even younger than Ansu Fati, who was a whole year older (16 years, 9 months and 25 days) when he played his first senior game, and who was also on the pitch today.

Barça Atlètic 1-0 Osasuna Promesas: Closer still to the playoff - FC Barcelona

Barça Atlètic have beaten Osasuna Promesas thanks to a Luismi Cruz free kick that stretches the unbeaten run to 12 games. Although the visitors certainly came into this game with plenty of ambition, the Barça reserves were able to dominate the possession, even it wasn't creating as many chances as they might have liked.

Xavi hails fearless Lamine Yamal on historical Barcelona debut - Football España

Xavi was full of praise for Barcelona’s history making teenager Lamine Yamal after their dominant 4-0 La Liga win over Real Betis. La Blaugrana stormed to a key home win at the Camp Nou on the back of losing 2-1 away at Rayo Vallecano in midweek action.