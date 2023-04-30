Xavi compares ‘special’ Yamal with Messi after teen makes Barcelona debut

Xavi was full of praise for 15-year-old Lamine Yamal after the youngster made his debut for Barcelona in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Real Betis.

Yamal was a late substitute at the Camp Nou, replacing Gavi, and made history by becoming the youngest player ever to debut for Barca.

Here’s what Xavi said about Yamal after the win.

“I told him to try things and he did,” he said. “At 15 years old, just imagine it... He is special and he could have even scored tonight, but Rui Silva saved,” he said. “He played with confidence and he showed what he is about. He has no fear and bags of talent. Some of his passes in the final third were really good.”

Xavi went on to compare Yamal with Messi and Ansu Fati and said there are similarities between the three players.

“He’s a similar player because he has that innate talent in the final third which is difficult to find,” he said. “Lamine doesn’t seem like a 15-year-old, he’s very mature. He’s ready [to play] and he is training well. He can mark an era at this club as part of this team.”

Yamal will now be hoping for more first-team opportunities between now and the end of the season with Barca.