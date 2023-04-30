Lamine Yamal says he’s eager to break more records at Barcelona

Lamine Yamal has vowed to break more records at Barcelona after writing his name into the history books against Real Betis.

The 15-year-old was a late substitute in the win at the Camp Nou, becoming the club’s youngest ever player in the process.

Here’s what he had to say afterwards.

“It was so many emotions at the same time. When I went onto the pitch it was amazing to see the Spotify Camp Nou. But I gradually got over the nerves and tried to feel as comfortable as possible,” he said. “My team-mates helped me a lot too and I’m grateful to them. I am very happy to have broken the record, but I want to break a lot more.” Source | FC Barcelona

Yamal also took to social media after the match to make it clear how much he enjoyed his first senior appearance.

“Dream come true, happy to debut this shirt! Thank you very much culers for the support to continue working, Visca Barça!” he wrote on Instagram.

Yamal is the latest gem to emerge from La Masia and Barcelona are hoping he will sign professional terms with the club in the summer when he turns 16.

The youngster has already earned huge praise, despite his tender years, with Xavi comparing to both Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati after the game.