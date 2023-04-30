WATCH: Barcelona Femeni crowned champions for fourth straight season

Barcelona Femeni have been crowned champions of Spain for the fourth season in a row.

Jonathan Giraldez’s side sealed yet another title on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Sporting Huelva, thanks to goals from Laia Codina, Jana Fernandez and Asisat Oshoala.

The win means the Catalans have 78 points from 26 games, still have a 100% record and have been crowned champions with three games left to play.

Barca have also scored a quite ridiculous 108 goals along the way, conceding just 5, which means they have a goal difference of +103.

Time to celebrate:

There was more to celebrate for Barca on Sunday too. Alexia Putellas made her comeback from injury, featuring as a substitute in the 3-0 win.

It’s the first time that Alexia has played competitively since suffering an ACL injury all the way back in July 2022.

With the league title in the bag, Barcelona can now turn full focus on trying to win the Champions League once again.

The Catalans are already through to the final and will discover whether they play Arsenal or Wolfsburg on Monday when the two teams meet in the second leg of their semi-final.