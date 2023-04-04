‘I don’t have Xavi’s number’ - Dani Parejo dismisses Barcelona transfer rumors

Dani Parejo has rejected speculation he could head to Barcelona in the summer and take over from Sergio Busquets in midfield.

The Villarreal star has regularly been linked with a Camp Nou move but has made it pretty clear he’s really not interested in leaving the Yellow Submarine.

“Xavi? I don’t have his phone number,” he said. “I am not aware of it. Maybe something could have reached my agents, but honestly nothing has been passed on to me at any time. “I understand that if there has been something, it has not been important enough to let me know. I have not been aware of anything. “Hopefully I can continue for a long time [at Villarreal]. It is a club that does things very well.” Source | Cadena Ser Sports Carousel

We’re still yet to hear from Busquets regarding his future. The midfielder is thought to have received a new contract offer from Barcelona but has not yet responded.