‘Get out of that club!’ Petit tells Messi to leave PSG

Former Barcelona and France midfielder Emmanuel Petit has urged Lionel Messi to leave PSG after he was whistled by fans again on Sunday night.

Messi is out of contract in the summer and looking increasingly like ending his two-year stay at the Parc des Princes.

A return to the Camp Nou keeps on being mentioned, and Petit thinks Messi simply has to move away from the French champions.

“When I see the whistles, it’s an insult to football. I know that today there is only a pack of dogs that only think of slobbering Neymar and Messi. If I have one piece of advice to give to Messi: get out of this club!” he said. “This club is not a football club. It’s a pre-retirement club, even for 20-year-old players. No player has progressed since he has been at PSG, is that Messi’s fault? He’s a maestro with a wand, he needs to have players around him who make the effort. “Only Parisian fans don’t realise that you need to have a squad around Messi, something they don’t have and won’t have because they are bogus in their recruitment.” Source | RMC Sport

Barcelona have admitted they’ve been in touch with Messi, with the latest reports claiming the club are now trying to find ways to fund a move for the GOAT.