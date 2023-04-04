Xavi crucial in Barcelona’s push to sign Lionel Messi - report

FC Barcelona’s manager, Xavi, is the key figure in the potential return of Lionel Messi.

According to Argentine media, Messi speaks directly with Xavi, who continues to talk to him directly. He does not speak with club president Joan Laporta or any sporting directors. Xavi is a former teammate and a close personal friend of the #10.

This news has been reiterated by the Here We Go podcast, which says that the biggest sticking points is Financial Fair Play rules, and the relationship between the Messi camp and Laporta.

In Argentina they say that no official proposal has been made to Messi, despite all the rumors. At this point, you can approach a player to sign a pre-contract since Messi’s current deal with Paris Saint-Germain is set to expire very soon.

The rumors say that Barcelona will try to line up big sponsors to fund the transfer.

However, PSG are said to not have given up on Messi. And they will continue pushing for him to stay until they see that Messi has fully decided to leave.