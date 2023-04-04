Athletico Paranaense want at least 45 million euros for Vitor Roque - report

Brazil’s Club Athletico Paranaense want at least 45 million euros for the young talent Vitor Roque, heavily linked with FC Barcelona, according to the Here We Go podcast.

Roque, a forward, recently got his first call-up for Brazil. In doing so, he became the youngest player to get a call from Brazil since Ronaldo Nazário.

His father was in Barcelona to speak with the club, but he has also been in London and Paris talking to other team. Roque is said to prefer joining the blaugrana, but other clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are seriously interested.

Due to Financial Fair Play regulations. Barcelona will be unlikely to want to spend that much on an eighteen-year-old from the Brazilian league. Particularly, if they intend to try to sign Lionel Messi this summer.