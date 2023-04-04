FC Barcelona statement - FC Barcelona

Given the gravity of the information that has appeared today Monday in La Vanguardia in which La Liga president Javier Tebas is linked to the presentation of false evidence to the public prosecutor to incriminate our club, FC Barcelona wishes to expresses its deepest indignation, anger and dismay.

Yet another clean sheet! - FC Barcelona

It's always nice to complete a game without conceding a goal, but this season Barça are doing it with the kind of regularity that has very rarely been witnessed at this level before. And on Saturday against Elche it happened once again.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey - FC Barcelona

The second leg of the Copa del Rey semi final is upon us. On Wednesday Barça face Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou following the 1-0 win for the blaugranes in the first leg at the start of last month in the Santiago Bernabéu. The game kicks off at 9pm CEST local time and we have our usual guide to kick off times and broadcasting around the world.

Atlético Madrid game confirmed for April 23 - FC Barcelona

It was announced on Monday that FC Barcelona's forthcoming Liga fixture against Atlético Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou will be on Sunday 23 April (St Jordi's Day in Catalonia) at 4.15pm CEST.

LaLiga president Tebas accused of giving false evidence against Barça - SPORT

This is the burofax that Javier Tebas published in La Vanguardia - SPORT

Javier Tebas sent a letter to La Vanguardia newspaper asking for a rectification, after they claimed he provided fake evidence over the Negreira case.

Mission impossible for Frenkie de Jong to make Clasico - SPORT

Frenkie missed last Saturday's trip to Elche and, in that sense, it is virtually impossible that he will be able to help the team on Wednesday. The Dutchman is not feeling well and will undergo a final test on Tuesday in the session prior to the Clasico, although the dressing room is not optimistic that the midfielder will be able to make the squad.

Victor Barbera, a bad situation heading towards a difficult end - SPORT

Víctor Barbera will not have an easy final stretch of the season. Since the club became aware that he was not going to renew his contract with the club and that his destination -not officially confirmed- would be Club Brugge for next season, the top scorer of the reserve team has been gradually losing prominence until Sunday, against Atlético Baleares, he was not even called up.

Barcelona are negotiating with sponsors to help seal Messi's return - SPORT

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is once again in the limelight at Barcelona. In his last year of his contract with the French club, he remains loved in Barcelona and the club is working for his return this summer.

Borussia Dortmund tell Barcelona their price for right-back Thomas Meunier - SPORT

Borussia Dortmund have put a price on Thomas Meunier, the Belgian right-back in whom Barcelona are interested. The German club is willing to transfer the player who does not fit in the plans of Terzic Edin, the coach.