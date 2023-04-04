Lionel Messi set to reject PSG - reports

According to multiple sources, the relationship between Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain is souring and it’s looking less and less likely he will stay in France. If that is true, that makes FC Barcelona the clear favorite for his signature.

According to RMC Sport, “unless the situation changes, the Argentinian will leave Paris.”

There was at some point a general agreement on a contract extension, but Messi never put pen to paper. And as time has gone on, the relationship strained, and Messi’s flirting with Barcelona has made PSG de-prioritize the renewal. That means that at the moment PSG are not working as strongly on getting him to stay. But even if they were to prioritize the extension once more, there is no guarantee that Messi will agree to stay.

And over at FootMercato, they say “he already sees himself returning to Catalonia.”

His relationship with the manager, Christophe Galtier, has been strained. And he has not liked the way some PSG supporters - a minority, sure, but a good number - single him out when the team does not produce results in Europe.

His family wants to return to Barcelona, where they are comfortable. And it seems the player himself is willing to turn down bigger offers to play for Barcelona. That will be critical as Barcelona deals with a financial crisis that has made it hard for the team to stay within La Liga’s strict Financial Fair Play and salary cap rules.

Outside of Barcelona or PSG, there are no strong rumors linking him to another European club. Instead, his plan B would be either the Saudi League or MLS, specifically Inter Miami. But it’s said that the current FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner and FIFA The Best winner, and favorite for the Ballon d’Or does not see him outside of the top five leagues yet.