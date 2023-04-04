Barcelona studying giving Messi a percentage of shirt sales, ticket sales, and sponsorship - report

FC Barcelona is working hard to sign Lionel Messi, that’s no secret. But the club is facing financial issues and has a hard time keeping up with La Liga’s Financial Fair Play and salary cap rules. That’s also no secret.

So what is there to be done?

A new report says the Catalan club is exploring all avenues to be able to reward the Argentine star while not running afoul of salary cap rules. It’s already been said Barcelona is working on convincing new sponsors to bankroll the signing, a storybook return for the club’s biggest icon.

Messi is the reigning FIFA World Cup Golden Ball and FIFA The Best winner, and the favorite for the next Ballon d’Or. It’s understood that he is willing to reject bigger offers to return to Barcelona, although nothing is definitive.

The return could be a huge boon for the club, as it will surely drive up interest and increase revenue.

And Barcelona is exploring options such as giving him a percentage of profit from shirt sales or tickets sold for home matches. Or having new sponsors pay him directly. At this point, this is all rumor, but it shows how serious Barcelona is about the proposition.

Still, there has not been any report of a concrete offer for Messi. This also tells us the club is unsure about how they’ll be able to afford him.

His current club, Paris Saint-Germain, seems to have all but given up on getting him to stay for another year.