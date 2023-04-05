WELCOME TO THE SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of the fifth and final El Clásico of the season as Barcelona welcome Real Madrid for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final with a spot in the title match on the line. Barça won the first leg and only need to avoid defeat to advance to the Final, but Madrid are hungry for revenge and very experienced in elimination games. This should be all kinds of fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 Copa del Rey, Semi-Finals, Second Leg

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Thursday)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera

VAR: José Luis González González

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: Not Available (USA, Canada, India), BT Sport 1 (UK), Startimes World Football (Nigeria), Movistar Liga de Campeones, TVE La 1 (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), BTSport.com (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

