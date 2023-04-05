The squad for El Clásico - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández has named the FC Barcelona squad that will be taking on Real Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday at Spotify Camp Nou (9pm CEST). The Catalans will be starting with the big advantage of having won 1-0 in the first leg at the Bernabéu.

Speaking ahead of the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Real Madrid (Wednesday 9pm CEST), coach Xavi Hernández said “our goal is to do what we did in the Super Cup and the league game at home. That’s our ideal game. But Madrid are the Liga and European champions, so it’s not easy to control the game against them. We’ll try to do it but in the first leg they did it better than us. "

The Kessie factor has been very important in recent Clasicos for Barça and could continue to be so in the match that will define the second finalist of the Copa del Rey.

According to Cadena Cope radio station, Elche CF denounced on Tuesday 4 April the improper selection of Gavi in the match they played at the Jose Martínez Valero against Barcelona (0-4).

The constant 'fake news' about Gavi is provoking situations that are hard to understand. This very Sunday, 2nd April, the programme 'Tiempo de Juego' on Cadena COPE claimed that Elche are considering contesting the validity of the league match against FC Barcelona for an alleged improper selection of Gavi.

On 19th April, LaLiga have called and the Extraordinary Assembly in which, among other issues to be discussed, the 'Negreira case' will be analysed.

There has been no miracle. As expected, Xavi will not be able to count on Frenkie de Jong in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Madrid on Wendesday at Spotify Camp Nou.

Daichi Kamada is one of the midfielders that Barcelona are keeping an eye on. According to Sky Sports, Barça and Atlético Madrid are tracking the Japanese player, whose contract with Eintracht Frankfurt expires on 30 June. Kamada is a versatile player, who has played both as a midfielder and as a striker for the German club.

Marco Asensio is not considering a move to Barcelona. This is according to Cope, who underline that, even if he is released in June, signing for Barça is not in his plans.

Barcelona have already spoken to Abde's entourage to make it clear to him that they are very satisfied with his season at Osasuna and confirm that the idea is for him to return in the summer to do pre-season with the first team and play a role in the new project.

This summer promises to be a busy one for Barcelona. Perhaps not as busy as last summer, when the reshuffling of the squad led to an unusual number of operations in the market, but it will be interesting. The open war with LaLiga over numerous episodes could provoke a delicate situation with the salary limit of the new sporting project.