UEFA president says “Negreira case” is “one of the most serious in football”

The president of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin, has spoken out about the “Negreira case.”

“As far as I am told, the situation is extremely serious. So serious that it is, in my opinion, one of the most serious in football since I have been involved in it,” he said.

However, Ceferin did admit he does not all the details.

“Of course, I cannot comment directly on this for two reasons. Firstly, because we have an independent disciplinary committee. And secondly, because I have not dealt with this matter in detail,” he explained.

FC Barcelona is in hot water over payments given to José María Enríquez Negreira, vice-president of the referee committee in Spain.

Ceferin explained that while La Liga would not impose any sanctions due to the fact the payments were outside of the relevant statue of limitations, the same was not the case for either Spain’s ordinary justice system or UEFA.