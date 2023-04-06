FC Barcelona 0-4 Real Madrid: Out of the cup - FC Barcelona

Dream of another Copa del Rey Final destroyed by three goals from Benzema and one from Vinicius on a night to forget at Spotify Camp Nou

Xavi: 'The defeat is hard to digest' - FC Barcelona

Barça Coach, Sergi Roberto and Marcos Alonso's thoughts ahead of the tough loss in Copa del Rey's Clasico

Sergi Roberto after Clasico loss: "The goal at the end of the first half killed us" - SPORT

FC Barcelona were dealt a blow in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals. Real Madrid stormed the Spotify Camp Nou and qualified for the final of the tournament after a game in which, according to Sergi Roberto, Vinicius' late first-half goal was decisive as Los Blancos went on to win 4-0 (4-1).

Barcelona coach Xavi: "We competed much better than the result says" - SPORT

Wednesday's loss to Real Madrid was a big blow to Xavi Hernández's project. Barcelona were on the verge of a domestic treble of enormous value in his first full season in charge. But that went down the drain in a disastrous second half in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. Barça floundered and ruined a good first half, eventually losing 4-0 on the night, 4-1 on aggregate.

The four options Lionel Messi has for next season - SPORT

After learning of a multi-million dollar proposal from Saudi Arabia, Leo Messi's options for next season are now split between four places. The future of the world champion is far from decided and Leo will have to choose from the range of possibilities open to him.

"We will do our thing" - Mateu Alemany teases possible Barcelona move for Lionel Messi - Football España

Lionel Messi’s name has been on the lips of Barcelona supporters for several weeks now, since it emerged that his re-signing this summer was a genuine possibility. His contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, and a renewal is looking increasingly unlikely. That would leave him free to join a new club ahead of next season, and in his case, it could be an old club.