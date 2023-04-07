Thursday recovery session - FC Barcelona

The FC Barcelona squad were back at the Ciutat Esportiva on Thursday morning, where the mood was understandably despondent after going out of the Copa del Rey following a 4-0 defeat at home to Real Madrid the night before. That's one trophy that Barça can no longer opt for, but things are still more than on track in La Liga, and that's where the focus will be 100 per cent from now on.

Barça dressing room angry at Vinícius' attitude after run of Clásicos - SPORT

Vinícius Júnior was once again a protagonist in the Clásico. He produced a great performance in the Real Madrid's 4-0 win at Spotify Camp Nou, but he went out over the top, too, and did not know how to win.

How Barça have managed to close the financing of Espai Barça project - SPORT

After tough and long negotiations, FC Barcelona are very close to closing the financing of the Espai Barça. The global agreement was closed on Tuesday, although a few small details that always exist in a negotiation of these characteristics are still being polished.

Barça want to strengthen with the signing of two top players in summer - SPORT

The second revolution of the squad has arrived. Barcelona are preparing to give the team a new turn of the screw with the aim of being able to compete with maximum guarantees in European competitions. The heavy defeat against Madrid reinforces the theory of Xavi and the club's sporting department, who are calling for the arrival of at least two world-class stars who will be undisputed in the team.

Barcelona reaffirm their total confidence in coach Xavi for the future - SPORT

It was a night of long faces in the Camp Nou box after the painful defeat in the Copa del Rey against Madrid. The Blaugrana board had high hopes of winning the treble of domestic titles, so the elimination came as a bitter pill to swallow.