Xavi still has “total confidence” from Barcelona board despite El Clásico humiliation - report

In light of another knockout elimination and a very tough defeat to Real Madrid in El Clásico to end their hopes of a domestic treble this season, questions have been raised about the future of Barcelona manager Xavi Hernández who is set to enter contract talks at the end of the season.

A considerable portion of the fanbase has doubts about Xavi’s ability to elevate his team in elimination matches, but according to multiple reports from Catalan media there won’t be any drama when it comes to the coach’s future as the board is still fully behind the club legend and continue to believe he’s the right man to lead the project in the coming years.

Diario SPORT use the phrase “total and absolute confidence”, and Xavi remains a big part of the talks as the board plans the next steps in what should be a very busy transfer window. They continue to listen to Xavi and will sign players who fit his vision, and they hope that a deeper, more talented squad next season will be much more successful both in La Liga and Europe. With Xavi in charge.