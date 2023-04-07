 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Barcelona’s mortifying El Clásico performance, Xavi’s cup struggles, summer wishlist, and PSG drama

By Josh Suttr
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final Second Leg - Copa Del Rey Photo by Fantasista/Getty Images

Today on the Blaugranes show, I chat about the terrible week in Barcelona land. First off, we gotta talk about the terrible 4-0 loss to Real Madrid in the final Clasico of the season. Why were some of the lineup choices made by Xavi? Why does Barça have no ice in knockout competitions? Then I chat about the rumors about Barca asking the whole squad to take a pay cut and La Liga perhaps changing the salary limits for the summer. Plus Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe news. Finally, previewing the weekend in football.

