Barcelona Femení confirm knee injury for Caroline Graham Hansen

Barcelona Femení confirmed late on Friday that superstar winger Caroline Graham Hansen is out for an indefinite period of time due to a injury to the patellar tendon in her left knee.

Graham first suffered the injury in last week’s league victory over Alhama but played through the issue and traveled to with the Denmark national team for a match against Spain, but Hansen pulled out of the session and returned to Catalonia for further testing which confirmed the extent of the problem.

Initial reports from Catalan media say this isn’t a serious injury and Graham is not in danger of missing either leg of the massive Champions League semi-final against Chelsea, but Femení’s No. 10 is not expected to be ready for next week’s crucial league clash against Atlético Madrid that could clinch the title for the Blaugrana.

This has been a tough season for Graham who has deal with several injuries all year and was finally on track for a healthy finish to the season, but it looks like she’ll be ready to go for the two gigantic European games ahead which is great news.

Get well soon, Graham!