When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Girona - FC Barcelona

Time to welcome Girona to the Spotify Camp Nou for the Catalan derby! Monday's game sees a return to LaLiga with another three points the aim to maintain the lead at the top of the table.

Camp Nou is waiting for Arnau Martinez on big night - SPORT

Arnau Martínez will be one of those privileged few who will not sit in a seat in the stands, but when the Barça anthem is played, he will walk out onto the pitch where he longed to triumph.

Caroline Graham Hansen knee injury sets off alarm bells at Barca - SPORT

Bad news for Barça. Barça have confirmed that Caroline Graham Hansen has suffered an injury to the patellar tendon in her left knee. Her evolution will determine her return to training.

Barcelona preparing an ambitious transfer plan to be able to sign players - SPORT

The painful defeat by Real Madrid has reaffirmed the need for a second revolution in the squad to be able to compete at the highest level. Barça need to sign proven players, but to do so they will need to sell. The viability plan, which they hope will be approved by La Liga, envisages strong income from transfers and this exit operation has been weeks in the making.

Barca forced to pay out former financial director from Bartomeu era - SPORT

The High Court of Justice of Catalonia has ordered FC Barcelona to pay Pancho Schröder, the former finance director during Josep Maria Bartomeu's tenure, 300,000 euros, but has stopped his claims for even more compensation after he was unfairly dismissed just three months after Joan Laporta became president of the club in 2021.

The steps Barca will take to bring Leo Messi back - SPORT

Barça already have a clear strategy in place to bring Leo Messi back to Camp Nou. It is not going to be easy, but the Blaugrana are very optimistic ahead of negotiations that have not yet begun, but look set to come to fruition.

'Island' Robert Lewandowski's situation more worrying - SPORT

One of the players who went missing in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final was Robert Lewandowski. The Pole was in the starting line-up, but hardly had any impact on the game. After breaking a bad streak of five official matches (between Barça and Poland) without scoring, in Elche, the former Bayern player showed his greyest version against Real Madrid.

Fiorentina 'ready to sell' Barcelona target Sofyan Amrabat - Football España

Barcelona transfer target Sofyan Amrabat will be made available for sale by Fiorentina this summer. Amrabat was heavily linked with a potential move to the Camp Nou, at the start of 2023, after playing a sensational role in Morocco’s march to the 2022 World Cup semi finals.

Barcelona to propose salary reduction to whole squad ahead of move to Montjuic - Football España

Barcelona are considering asking their entire squad to reduce their salaries for next season. The club are struggling to fit into their salary limits for next season, and are set to incur more costs ahead of the redevelopment of Camp Nou. In total, combined with the wider Espai Barca project, their total loans and finance is expected to reach €1.5b.

La Liga to consider relaxing salary limit rules for the summer - Football España

La Liga are considering easing the regulations on spending for clubs in the first division, with a number of clubs struggling to compete in the market. That is according to Toni Juanmarti of Relevo, who says that La Liga plan to relax their current salary limit rules in place, due to the number of clubs that are struggling to stick to them. He goes on to point out that regardless, Barcelona will need to make a number of sales to adhere to those limits, such is their current situation – at last count, La Liga declared them €200m over.

Vitor Roque's father makes request to Barcelona in order to complete signing this summer - Football España

Barcelona know their number one target for their forward line this summer, but their issue will be fighting off the competition for a number of Europe’s biggest sides. Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque is set to have his pick of major clubs, provided they pay up.