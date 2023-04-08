Jordi Cruyff wants Xavi Simons back at Barcelona - report

Barcelona’s list of summer transfer targets appears to be getting longer, with former starlet Xavi Simons the latest player linked with the Catalans.

Sporting director Jordi Cruyff is apparently keen on bringing the 19-year-old back to the Camp Nou, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Simons is currently enjoying life at PSV where he’s really shining, scoring 13 times and contributing six assists in the Eredivisie so far.

The only problem is that his impressive showings on the pitch mean he won’t come cheap. The report reckons it’ll cost 30 million euros to prise him away from PSV.

Former club Paris Saint-Germain also have an option to bring him back to the Parc des Princes which will be another potential spanner in the works.

Simons spoke about his future recently and seemed quite happy at PSV.

“I’ve signed for five years at PSV and I’m very happy and I don’t know what will happen in the future,” he said. “There is an option to buy me back, but it’s up to me to decide. In the end I have the last word.”

