Barcelona ramp up interest in Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler - report

Barcelona have reportedly ramped up their interest in Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler ahead of the summer transfer window.

The club’s financial problems means they are keen to sign young and exciting talent at low prices in the hope they can fulfil their potential at the Camp Nou.

Relevo reckon that Barca are excited by Guler’s “enormous potential” and think he has a very bright future ahead of him.

Premier League and Bundesliga clubs are also said to be interested in the Fenerbahce midfielder who is contracted to the Turkish side until 2027.

Barca are now stepping up their interest with a view to trying to bring him in if finances allow.

Guler is thought to be valued at around €11 million but the report reckons Fenerbahce won’t let him leave for less than €20m.

The Turkish club may well be hoping a bidding war breaks out which would be good news for them but would likely see Barca priced out of a move.