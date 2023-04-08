Sofyan Amrabat’s agent says Barcelona target could leave Fiorentina in the summer

Sofyan Amrabat’s agent Mohamed Sinouh has hinted the midfielder could be on the move in the summer after being denied a transfer to Barcelona in January.

The Catalans tried to sign the Morocco international but missed out, with his brother since revealing that Amrabat really wanted a Camp Nou move.

Amrabat’s name is likely to crop up again at the end of the season, and his agent says Fiorentina may allow him to leave this time around.

“For now we don’t have any offer for the summer, but now at least Fiorentina is willing to listen. It’s a promise they made when the president rejected all the offers in winter,” Sinouh said to Kora Plus. “We received many offers during the January transfer window, including one from Manchester United, but an agreement cannot be reached. “The president of Fiorentina refused to let him out [in January] because he represented a safe value after the role he had played in the World Cup.”

Barcelona look set for another intriguing transfer window. The club seem keen to strengthen the squad once again but finances continues to be a real issue.