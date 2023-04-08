Ez Abde at the double in comeback win for Osasuna

Barcelona winger Ez Abde continues to enjoy himself at Osasuna, scoring twice in a comeback win for his team against Elche on Saturday.

The hosts were trailing to La Liga’s bottom side until Abde rode to the rescue with a late double to secure all three points.

Abde’s first came in the 72nd minute and was a little fortunate. The Barca youngster looked to sweep home a low cross but saw his shot take a hefty deflection on its way in.

There was no need for any luck with his second which turned out to be the winner with just six minutes of normal time remaining.

Abde picked up possession just outside the box and curled a wonderful effort past the goalkeeper, the ball just kissing the post as it flew in.

Abde with his second! ✌️



The Barcelona loanee scores again to give Osasuna a late lead #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/eVCVFLMh36 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 8, 2023

It’s been a good week for Osasuna and Abde who made it through to the final of the Copa del Rey in midweek and will play Real Madrid in the final.

Abde is due back at Barcelona at the end of the season, with speculation raging about whether he will stay or not. On this evidence you feel he must be given a chance next season.