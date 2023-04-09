‘Next year? Only God knows’ - Ez Abde unsure of future ahead of Barcelona return

Ez Abde has admitted he does not know where he will be playing his football next season after scoring a brace in a 2-1 win for Osasuna on Saturday.

The Morocco international is enjoying a productive loan season at Osasuna but is due to return to Barcelona at the end of the campaign.

There have been suggestions Abde could be sold, if a big offer arrives, but also that he could be handed a chance by Xavi next season.

Here’s what he said when he spoke after the win over Elche.

“Next year? Only God knows,” he said. “The coach always tells me that I have to play in the second line, without staying back. I listened to him and got the goal. “The second was... I don’t think I’m going to do it again. It was a great goal, but I’m sure there’ll be more to come.” Source | DAZN

Barca did extend Abde’s contract until 2026 before he left, and increased his buy-out clause to 200 million euros, but it’s not clear if he will be part of the first-team squad next season.

Xavi does have plenty of other options and Barca have some big decisions to make regarding the make-up of their attack for next season.