Setien does Barcelona another favor in La Liga title race

Barcelona have endured something of a tough week but have been handed a boost ahead of Monday's La Liga clash against Girona at the Camp Nou.

Xavi's side crashed to a dismal Copa del Rey semi-final defeat in midweek to Real Madrid but have now seen Los Blancos slip up again in the Spanish top flight.

HIGHLIGHTS: #RealMadridVillarreal 2-3



Villarreal stun the hosts as they come from behind TWICE to win#LaLigaHighlights pic.twitter.com/DM8bZ1mZnC — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) April 8, 2023

Quique Setien's side had already beaten Madrid this season in the league but completed the double with a 3-2 win at the Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Pau Torres handed the visitors the opener with an own goal, before Samuel Chukwueze equalized for the Yellow Submarine.

Vinicius Junior then restored Madrid’s lead but Jose Luis Morales made it 2-2, while Chukwueze stunned the hosts by netting the fifth goal of the night on 80 minutes.

The result means Barca will go 15 points clear at the top of the table if they beat Girona at the Camp Nou on Easter Monday.