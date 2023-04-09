Training session ahead of Catalan derby - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández's team work out at the Ciutat Esportiva ahead of Monday's league game at Spotify Camp Nou

The lowdown on Girona FC - FC Barcelona

Girona, best known to the outside world for being the home of many a professional cyclist and being one of the filming locations of Game of Thrones, spent most of their footballing existence in the second and third tiers of the Spanish system until earning promotion to the second division in 2008 and then reaching the dizzy heights of La Liga for the first time in 2017.

Barcelona winger Abde's stock to continues to rise after brace for Osasuna - SPORT

Abde's season with Osasuna has been one to remember. The Moroccan winger is playing an essential role in Jagoba Arrasate's plans, allowing the Pamplona outfit to reach the Copa del Rey final for the second time in their history. In LaLiga, safety is practically a reality and the dream of reaching the European positions is not so far away.

PSG pushing to renew Messi's deal given possibility of him returning to Barca - SPORT

PSG have stepped up their efforts to try to close the renewal of Lionel Messi's contract once and for all in the face of the danger that the Argentine might decide to leave to return to Barcelona. The owners of PSG want Messi in their team after his victory in the World Cup and the Ballon d'Or and hope to reach an agreement for one season, although the first offer presented has not convinced the player.

The four academy players that Xavi will call up against Girona in LaLiga - SPORT

Four academy players who are not first-team players will be in Xavi's squad for the game against Girona on Monday. The plague of injuries has made the coach resort to players such as Casadó, Estanis, Garrido and Alarcón in recent weeks.

Barcelona are ready to listen to offers for Ansu Fati, Ferran and Raphinha - SPORT

Barcelona are starting to make planning decisions for next season. And the club are very clear that it will be obligatory to formalise some important departures in order to be able to sign what is necessary. Barça are open to offers for Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Ferran Torres as they prepare for a revolution in the attacking positions.

Sevilla join clubs chasing Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonazlez this summer - SPORT

Nico González's loan spell at Valencia is coming to an end and his future is once again a question mark. Several clubs are keeping a close eye on his situation.