Xavi talks Ez Abde, Barcelona injuries, and Sergio Busquets ahead of Girona clash

Xavi Hernandez has faced the press to preview Barcelona’s next game against Girona in La Liga on Monday at the Camp Nou.

The Barcelona boss talked about the match, winning La Liga, shared his thoughts on Ez Abde and offered a brief update on Pedri and Ousmane Dembele.

Here are the best bits:

Xavi on Girona

For us, it was already a very important game, but after the Madrid loss we can move 15 points ahead with 30 to play for. We have a great opportunity. We can’t fail. We want to be champions and it would give us a very important margin. There are 10 games to go. It will be a difficult game against Girona. They know what they do with the ball and without it they are a compact and solid team. It will cost us for sure, but we are motivated.

Xavi on Clasico defeat

We have to mature through disappointments and it was a disappointment. It will help us to mature. We are competing well this year. In the so-called big games, we have lacked this maturity, and we are going to learn.

Xavi on winning La Liga

We are talking about winning La Liga. I don’t get it. Winning La Liga is the bee’s knees. We have won five Champions Leagues in our history, which is really good, but it is demanded that we win it? Winning LaLiga brings stability. I remember Zidane said after winning the Champions League that the objective was to win La Liga. From the inside, we value really highly what we are doing against a really strong Madrid. Winning La Liga is being minimised when for us it will be extraordinary.

Xavi on Ez Abde

Abde is improving a lot during his loan. He’s a really professional player. He’s playing really well. What you need for Barca is to play at the level he played yesterday in every single match because that’s Barca. I’m happy because he’s improving a lot with this loan.

Xavi on why Pedri and Dembele are still not back

Because the sensations are not good, this is about sensations and they are excited to participate but we don’t want to take any risks. Their feelings will mark their return.

Xavi on Arnau Martinez

I can’t talk about players for next year, he’s an interesting player, he’s having a great season and I’m glad.

Xavi on Barca injuries

On a physical level, I have received data that we are the team that runs the most, we make more efforts and do more sprints. I think we are number one. The injuries are normal. What team has no injuries? Too much importance is given to injuries.

Xavi on transfers

I meet with Mateu and Jordi every day, it was not an emergency meeting, it will be decided at the end of the season. We are very excited about this league, we haven’t won it for three seasons, now is not the time to talk about signings.

Xavi on Busquets

Let’s see how the season ends, he’s being very important. He’s an example as captain. I’ve already told him many times that I want him to continue but I understand that this year, if everything goes well, he can go with titles and he would leave at a very good time.