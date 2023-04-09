Barcelona changing up the attack in the transfer market - report

FC Barcelona is hoping to change up the attack next season, as the team thinks that they have not found enough goals within the squad, per a new report.

Three new players could be coming in: two wingers, and a center-forward.

Barcelona negotiated with Atlético Madrid for Yannick Carrasco in the past transfer window, and despite not getting him in then, it’s understood that he will sign in the next transfer window. He will be 30 years old next season, but the Belgian is known for his ability both in attack and in defense, having been deployed as a wingback at times.

Another incoming player is a loan player returning: Abde Ezzalzouli, also known as Ez Abde. The 21-year-old Moroccan has been doing well at Osasuna, and Barcelona are interested in giving him a shot at his parent club.

Finally, the team wants a backup striker after selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay. Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres have been unconvincing in the role, and the Catalan club would love to sign Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense. Considered one of the best prospects in Brazil, Roque would not come cheaply. Due to the club’s financial situation, he may be outside of the budget. The low-cost backup option is easy: sign Aubameyang back. He’s not found a place at Chelsea and could come for free.

As far as players going out, Barcelona is hoping they can get a good amount for either Ansu or Ferran. And there’s a player who has been a starter this season, but nonetheless, could still be transferred for the right price: Raphinha.