Lionel Messi awaiting talks with Barcelona club president - report

FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi continue a cautious dance. Neither side has fully committed to a return for the Argentine star, but both are reportedly seriously considering it.

Messi has not accepted Paris Saint-Germain’s renewal offer, or offers from outside the top five leagues offering a huge payday. But Barcelona has not made a formal offer either, largely because they are studying what exactly they can offer within La Liga’s salary cap rules.

And Messi himself is said to be waiting for a call from Joan Laporta, the club president which oversaw his exit. The relationship between the pair was said to be at an all-time low following Messi’s surprise transfer to PSG. But amends could be made, with Laporta sending various public nods to the GOAT.

That meeting will be important to convincing Messi to come, although clearly figuring out how much salary he’d get is a big hurdle. Meanwhile, his communication with Xavi is said to be continuous, with the manager hoping to convince him to return.

And the treatment he has received from the respective fanbases is a stark difference. Some sections of PSG fans have been quick to point the finger at Messi when the team has not achieved desired results, despite him leading the team in goal contributions. Meanwhile, Barcelona fans chanted Messi’s name in the tenth minute of a loss against Real Madrid.