‘He was on Barcelona’s list in January’ - Nicolo Zaniolo’s agent reveals interest from Xavi’s side

Nicolo Zaniolo’s agent has claimed that Barcelona wanted to sign the midfielder in January but missed out for financial reasons.

Claudio Vigorelli has told Relevo that the 23-year-old was on the club’s shopping list.

“He was on Barcelona’s list in January, it’s true — they appreciated him but unfortunately it was not possible,” he said.

Zaniolo ended up signing for Turkish side Galatasaray from Roma after asking to leave the Serie A side.

The Italy international wasn’t the only player linked with a move to Barcelona in the winter transfer window.

Barca were also keen on bringing in Sofyan Amrabat but couldn’t get a deal over the line for hte midfielder either.

It ended up being a quiet window for Barcelona but things may be very different at the end of the season.

Mateu Alemany has already admitted he’s expecting an “interesting summer” at the Camp Nou.