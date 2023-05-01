History made between the sticks - FC Barcelona

La Liga 2022/23 will probably be remembered for one thing above anything else... FC Barcelona's extraordinary defensive record. After 32 games and with just six to go, Barça has kept a simply astonishing 24 clean sheets, already one more than the club's all-time record of 23 set in 2014/15.

Lamine Yamal delighted with record and 'hoping to break more' - FC Barcelona

Lamine Yamal has gone down in FC Barcelona history by becoming, at the tender of just 15 years, 9 months and 16 days, the youngest player ever to play for the team in La Liga.

League champions! - FC Barcelona

Another league title for Barça! The Barça Women's team claimed the league title after beating Sporting de Huelva 3-0 at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Sunday. The win for Jonatan Giráldez's team means they are Liga F champions with a 100% record in the competition.

Barça 3–0 Sporting Huelva: A win and the league title - FC Barcelona

Barça Women are Liga F champions! The blaugranes claimed another piece of silverware, the domestic league, after beating Sporting Huelva 3-0 at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. Jonatan Giráldez's team win the title with four games still to go and with a 100% record in the competition.

Barça's Alexia Putellas returns: "I can finally help the team on the pitch" - SPORT

Midfielder Alexia Putellas was one of the main protagonists of Barcelona's victory at the Estadi Johan Cruyff against Sporting Huelva on Sunday, which allowed Jonatan Giráldez's team to mathematically secure the Liga F title.

Ansu Fati follows in Messi's footsteps with Lamine Yamal gesture - SPORT

Ansu Fati wants to follow the best example of the best and is already acting as a reference point for the youngsters who are working their way up to the first team. In the league match against Betis, Lamine Yamal overtook Ansu as the youngest debutant in the history of FC Barcelona in La Liga at 15 years and 290 days. Far from feeling intimidated, the '10' played the role of 'father' to the young talent.