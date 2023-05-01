Ansu Fati’s future at Barcelona remains the subject of speculation ahead of the summer transfer window.

The latest update on the forward comes from Diario Sport, who claim that his agent Jorge Mendes has told the club he’ll bring an offer of €70 million for Fati this summer.

The report further claims that Barcelona want to sell Fati because he’s not in Xavi’s plans and also because he can raise some much-needed income.

Mendes reckons that a Premier League club would be willing to spend big on Fati, although it’s still not clear if the youngster is willing to leave.

Fati’s dad has made it very clear that he wants his son out of Barcelona because he thinks he deserves more playing time.

The 20-year-old has only ever said publicly he wants to stay, while Xavi and Joan Laporta have both said this season that he’s not for sale.

Yet we know that Barca need to raise funds this summer and slash the wage bill, meaning some exits will surely have to happen, and an offer of €70m may be hard to resist.