Barcelona join race for Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga - report

Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga appears to be in demand ahead of the summer transfer window, with Barcelona now also being linked with a move for the 20-year-old.

Diario AS reckon that president Joan Laporta is a big fan and thinks he’d fit Barcelona’s style of play perfectly.

Veiga has already been linked with Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern, Manchester United and Real Madrid and has a release clause set at just €40 million.

The report reckons Barca could go for Veiga if they can find some room on the wage bill and if they fail to bring Lionel Messi back to the Camp Nou.

Veiga is now represented by Pini Zahavi, who helped bring Robert Lewandowski to Barca, and also worked on the Memphis Depay and Yannick Carrasco deal.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with Veiga in recent weeks but are also thought to be trying to bring in Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

The youngster has made 30 appearances for Celta this season in La Liga, with 22 of those being as a starter, and has scored nine goals and picked up four assists.