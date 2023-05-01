Xavi talks Lamine Yamal, Ez Abde and Robert Lewandowski ahead of Osasuna

Xavi Hernandez has been talking to reporters ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Osasuna at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.

The Barcelona boss spoke about Lamine Yamal, Ez Abde and Robert Lewandowski being back in the goals.

Here are the best bits:

Xavi on Osasuna

Today we have analyzed it and we don’t know the line-up they will go with. They have the most important game in their history on Saturday and I don’t know if they will rest players or not. I know they are having a great season and will be a difficult opponent. We have to play a match like we did against Betis. They are three vital points.

Xavi on Lamine Yamal

He is a calm person, who keeps his feet on the ground, he is intelligent, he hardly loses the ball, he is happy and positive. The idea is that he be in our first team dynamic and can participate because I see conditions for him to play in the first team.

Xavi on Lewandowski

There are moments in a season where you are not as sharp but he has taken a big step forward. His maturity helps in that sense. It’s not just the goals, in our last two games he has done very well. He’s had a brilliant season.

Xavi on winning La Liga at Espanyol

I would like to win it as soon as possible, I am very excited, the club needs it, the team, the staff, the players... it would be a great season. We can’t choose where to win it. We have to win the league regardless of where we do it. The sooner the better.

Xavi on who he wants to win the Copa del Rey

Who do you imagine? You don’t answer, so neither do I. You had it easy, didn’t you? You had it easy, eh?! Tomorrow, I’m not going with Osasuna. On Saturday I will enjoy the final, but I don’t know if I will watch it, I have an event. May the best team win.

Xavi on Man City

For me it’s the best team in the world. They have the best coach and for us, the football they play, is a mirror to look at. It would be a very fair treble

Xavi on Ez Abde

We’ll decide when the season ends. He has matured a lot, we’re very happy about the loan to Osasuna, he has gone to a very good team to progress in his career, mature and work. I see him as a great talent to succeed at Barca but it depends on his mentality.

Xavi on Lamine Yamal’s renewal

We hope so, everything is going well, the situation is quite under control. Especially when you talk to him, his mind is set on Barca, he wants to succeed here and he doesn’t think about anything else, that’s why I’m calm because he wants to be here.

Xavi on Pedri

The problem is that Pedri is a special and differential player. I wish we could have two or three ‘Pedris’. We have to improve collectively even if we can’t count on him or other important players like Dembele.

Xavi on Ansu Fati

He’s fine, he’s calm, the other day he was very good when he came on.

Xavi on Ter Stegen breaking clean sheet record

In a team like Barça that is exposed defensively with a high line, we have been spectacular in defense. I will be very happy for Marc if he succeeds.

Xavi on Raphinha

Raphinha is having a great season and will continue to be important. I told him so personally the other day. I’m very happy with him.

Xavi on possible loans

I don’t know, you ask me questions about next year and we haven’t decided anything, we’ll plan when the season ends.

Xavi on Andreas Christensen

He is an extraordinary defender, and with the way we play he understands it and could be a midfielder playing at the back. An extraordinary signing, very positive