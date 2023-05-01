 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lamine Yamal to sign new Barcelona deal until 2026 - report

An agreement is “imminent”

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v Real Betis - LaLiga Santander Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Lamine Yamal is set to put pen to paper on a new deal at Barcelona that runs until 2026.

Fabrizio Romano has the latest on the 15-year-old and seems completely confident that the highly-rated teen will continue his career at the Camp Nou.

Yamal is considered the brightest jewel at La Masia and Barca are really keen to keep hold of him despite all their financial issues.

As Romano highlights, Xavi spoke about Yamal during his pre-match press conference on Monday and said he was relaxed about the situation as he know Yamal wants to stay.

The teenager also spoke out after making his first-team debut against Betis last time out, saying that he wants to go on and break more records at Barca.

Xavi has called up Yamal to his first-team squad recently, and it’s though the teenager will now stay with the senior side until the end of the current season.

