Lamine Yamal to sign new Barcelona deal until 2026 - report

Lamine Yamal is set to put pen to paper on a new deal at Barcelona that runs until 2026.

Fabrizio Romano has the latest on the 15-year-old and seems completely confident that the highly-rated teen will continue his career at the Camp Nou.

Yamal is considered the brightest jewel at La Masia and Barca are really keen to keep hold of him despite all their financial issues.

Lamine Yamal will sign new contract at Barcelona in the summer, no doubts — the agreement is imminent. New deal will be valid until June 2026. ✨ #FCB



Xavi: “The renewal of Lamine Yamal is going very well, it is under control. He wants to be here, I’m calm about it”. pic.twitter.com/SHqRHCoEOi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 1, 2023

As Romano highlights, Xavi spoke about Yamal during his pre-match press conference on Monday and said he was relaxed about the situation as he know Yamal wants to stay.

The teenager also spoke out after making his first-team debut against Betis last time out, saying that he wants to go on and break more records at Barca.

Xavi has called up Yamal to his first-team squad recently, and it’s though the teenager will now stay with the senior side until the end of the current season.