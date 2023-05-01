Barcelona to face Wolfsburg in Women’s Champions League final

Barcelona Femeni will face Wolfsburg in the final of the Women’s Champions League on June 3 at PSV’s Philips Stadion.

The Catalans saw off Chelsea in the last four to book their place in the showpiece and were joined on Monday by Wolfsburg after a thrilling semi-final win over Arsenal.

Arsenal came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in the first leg in Germany and then took an early lead in the return, before going 2-1 down.

Jen Beattie equalised with a goal in the 75th minute, to make it 4-4 on aggregate, and send the semi-final into extra-time in front of over 60,000 at the Emirates.

The tie looked set to be decided on penalties until Wolfsburg’s Pauline Bremer netted the winner with just two minutes of extra-time remaining.

Wolfsburg now go on to play Barcelona in the final to determine this season’s European champions.

The two teams met in the competition in the semi-finals last season. Barca ran out 5-1 winners at the Camp Nou but were beaten 2-0 in Wolfsburg.

The Catalans have already won the league title this season and are into a fourth Champions League final in five years.