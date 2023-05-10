Barcelona announce post-season friendly with Andres Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe

Barcelona have confirmed they will be heading to Japan at the end of the season for a friendly with Vissel Kobe and a reunion with club legend Andres Iniesta.

Xavi’s side will head off straight after their final game of the season against Celta Vigo and fly out to Japan.

The two teams are then due to meet at the Japan National Stadium on June 6 with kick-off scheduled for 7.30pm local time.

The match will see the Catalans reunited with Iniesta as well as former Barcelona midfielder Sergi Samper who joined the club in 2019.

Barca will then head back home after the game, and the players will be able to take a break after a very long season.

The club did something similar last season, with Barca jetting off to Australia for a post-season friendly against an A-League All Star team in Sydney.

Barca’s friendly could end up being Iniesta’s final game with Vissel Kobe. Rumors have claimed the 38-year-old is set to leave the club in the summer due to a lack of game time.